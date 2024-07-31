'It means a lot': Atascadero barber offers free haircuts to families in need

With the new school year less than a month away, Atascadero barber Kay Dean offered free haircuts to families in need. For one of those families, which had just suffered the tragedy of a house fire, the gesture had a big impact.

New to Atascadero, Dean posted on the "Everything Atascadero" Facebook page to spread the word about her services.

“People are having a really hard time right now and some families are afraid to ask for help,” Dean said. “School’s starting and that was the big thing I thought would help because haircuts are not cheap.”

This week, Dean scheduled four families to get free haircuts at The Real McCoy Barbershop.

One of those four families, Tiffany Medina and her five sons, are recent victims of an electrical apartment fire off Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo.

“On June 21st, we lost everything,” Medina said. “It’s just been really hard financially… The stress right now, through everything, I can’t even put into words.”

Medina said this act of generosity meant everything.

“I don’t even think words can express,” Medina said. “It means a lot. It’s a lot."

The four free haircuts her boys received from Dean on Tuesday offered some encouragement during this incredibly difficult time.

“Just having that and people reach out… it’s like a little lift,” she said with tears in her eyes.

Those who want to help the Medina family can donate to their gofundme or provide the following donations:

