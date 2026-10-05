Jury trial scheduled for man accused of Atascadero man’s murder

A jury trial has been scheduled for the man accused of killing Atascadero resident Todd Pinion.

According to San Luis Obispo County Superior Court records, a judge set an April 12, 2027 jury trial date Monday for Tyler Grant Stevens, 23.

The trial is expected to take place in Department 9 before Judge Crystal Seiler.

Additional hearings have also been scheduled, including a pre-trial conference on Dec. 7 and a readiness conference on April 9, days before jury selection is set to get underway.

Stevens faces a murder charge in connection with Pinion's death.

During a preliminary hearing in December, prosecutors outlined evidence they say links Stevens to the killing. After hearing testimony and reviewing evidence, the judge ruled there was enough evidence for the case to move forward to trial.

Pinion was reported missing in May 2024. Investigators later located his remains in a rural area near Templeton.

Atascadero Police Department Todd Pinion. Authorities say this picture was obtained through Pinion's social media page.

Stevens has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

KSBY will continue to follow developments in the case and provide updates as the trial approaches.