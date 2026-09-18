Lithium-ion batteries may have sparked blaze at Atascadero-area landfill

A fire at the Chicago Grade Landfill outside Atascadero Friday prompted a hazmat response.

The fire was reported at around 10:40 a.m. at the facility located on the 2200 block of Homestead Road.

CAL FIRE reports staff at the landfill stated lithium-ion batteries may have sparked the blaze.

While most of the fire had been put out by noon, CAL FIRE said there was still some smoke due to burning batteries.

A hazmat team was en route to the facility. CAL FIRE stated once they assess the scene, firefighters will work to isolate the batteries so no additional fires spark.

Firefighters are currently working to pull apart the garbage pile in an effort to ensure the fire’s full containment.

Units were expected to be on scene for several hours.