Local teens help revitalize Atascadero's oldest commercial building

Atascadero's oldest commercial building was revitalized this weekend with the help of several community members and teens.

On Saturday morning, teens at the Grizzly Youth Academy traveled to the old Atascadero Printery building to help with maintenance, cleaning up debris, and constructing a new wall.

The building was originally crafted in 1915. It was purchased by the city nearly 100 years later with the goal of eventually turning it into a community space.



Jude Andrews, a student at the academy and cleanup volunteer, told KSBY about the work that he and his peers completed.

"We've been called in today to clean up the inside and, like, get all the dust out, get all the broken tile out. Some of our guys are back there working on the weeds right now. We have one of our guys mowing the grass," Andrews said. "Our goal is just to help the community today."

Atascadero Mayor Charles Borbeau was also seen aiding with restoration on Saturday.

"That's one of the things I love about Atascadero, and it so often occurs in Atascadero— great community spirit, great volunteerism," Borbeau said. "So many groups come together and do so many things in our city, and this is just one example."

Saturday's collaboration with the Grizzly Youth Academy was part of the Atascadero Printery Foundation's monthly workday series, which invites locals to volunteer and revitalize the space.

More information on the workdays and the history of the building can be found on the Atascadero Printery Foundation's website.