Men injured when fight leads to shots fired in Atascadero

Two men were injured when a fight led to shots being fired in Atascadero Sunday, according to Atascadero police.

Police say officers were called to the 9100 block of San Diego Road at around 7:10 p.m. to reports of a disturbance involving a gun.

Once on scene, police say they determined two had been fighting when one pulled out a handgun.

Officers say around two shots were fired, with both men being hit.

They were both taken to a local hospital for treatment of what were described as non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting is under investigation and are asking anyone with information to contact the department at (805) 461-5051.

No other information on the incident was immediately available.