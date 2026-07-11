New Atascadero fire chief looks to build on department’s vision

Atascadero’s fire chief is retiring, and a new leader is stepping in starting in September.

KSBY sat down with the man chosen to fill the role to find out what he plans to bring to the table.

“He’s leaving some big shoes for me to fill!” Atascadero Fire Department Battalion Chief David Van Son said of current Fire Chief Casey Bryson.

But Van Son is ready to answer the call.

After 37 years in the fire service, Van Son is preparing to step into the driver’s seat at the Atascadero Fire Department, bringing decades of experience to a career that first sparked close to home.

“Started here in the Central Coast for Santa Barbara County as a wildland hotshot. And then from there, I went into the U.S. Air Force as a firefighter,” Van Son said. “That took me to Great Falls, Mont., where I got hired by the municipality there, worked for 26 years there, retired as a battalion chief, [and] I decided to come back to the Central Coast.”

For the new head honcho, the push to move and stay on the Central Coast was family, for the most part.

“[I] had enough of the cold in Montana - it was the first thing!” joked Van Son. “But I also have my oldest son, and their family lives in Las Vegas. So, we wanted to find somewhere closer to that part of my family. And then my whole entire family lives down in Santa Barbara.”

According to the City, Van Son was chosen after an internal recruitment process. He received the big news just one day after interviewing for the position.

Van Son steps into the chief’s role at a pivotal moment for the department, with the old station now reduced to rubble and crews looking ahead to two brand-new fire stations.

“It's going to be able to maintain morale, keep people boosted. They’re living in temporary facilities right now; mobile homes,” he said. “So, making sure that they're in full communication of the process and how that's going, and ensure that our operation readiness is there while we go through this transition.”

Van Son will succeed Bryson, who has more than 26 years of service and whom Van Son says has left behind a solid road map for him to follow.

“Our vision’s set out for us, so I'm excited to continue with the vision of the city and to continue the vision of Chief Bryson,” he said.

City Council is set to consider Van Son’s appointment and employment at its meeting on Tuesday.

