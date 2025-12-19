New fireworks law could result in thousands of dollars in fines

The Atascadero City Council has unanimously approved a new Fireworks Social Host Ordinance aimed at reducing illegal fireworks, improving public safety, and protecting neighborhoods during high-risk fire seasons. The ordinance took effect immediately following a vote on December 9.

"We no longer have to worry about, you know, who actually lit it," said Atascadero Police Chief Daniel Suttles. "All we have to do is establish that fireworks were lit off where they were lit off from, if they are coming from a specific house, maybe it's a party or event going on, then that's where the social host comes in, it's like who is responsible for that property. That becomes the person that is responsible...”

Chief Suttles says on nights like 4th of July or New Year's Eve, they receive close to 30 firework related calls over the course of a few hours.

This new law also packs a hefty fine.

"The old fine was $100. This has a significantly higher fine of $1,000 and it's up to 10 violations per day. So you could potentially walk away with up to $10,000 fine," said Suttles.

With New Year's Eve less than two weeks away he says they plan to increase staffing.