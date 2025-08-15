Over 350 classic cars to be on display during Atascadero's "Cruisin' Weekend"

Atascadero's "Cruisin' Weekend" features several free events, including a cruise night, car show, dancing, live music, and more. It begins Friday evening and continues through Saturday night at the Sunken Gardens and Atascadero Lake Park.

On Friday, August 15, Atascadero will host the "Hot El Camino Cruise Nite" from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Over 350 classic cars from the 1950s and 1960s will be driving downtown along El Camino Real, from Curbaril to Traffic Way.

On Saturday, August 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the city will host the "Mid-State Cruizers Car Show" at Atascadero Lake Park. Visitors will be able to check out the interiors and exteriors of a wide variety of antique vehicles. There will also be food vendors and drawings for prizes. Award presentations are scheduled to begin at around 1 p.m. to present a 1st and a 2nd place trophy in 21 different classes, four individual picks by the club’s four officers, the ultimate Best of Show, and even a "Kids' Choice Award" that kids in attendance can vote for.

After the car show, Atascadero continues the fun with "Dancing in the Streets" from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the Sunken Gardens downtown. The evening will begin with a performance from 805 Movement & Performance Arts and the California Mid-State Fair Queen and her court. The evening will continue with several performances from local bands and feature community entertainment, food trucks, beer, wine/cider, and distillery vendors. Downtown merchants and restaurants will also remain open throughout the night.

Entertainment line-up for "Dancing in the Streets":

