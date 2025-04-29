Parents keep students home to boycott school transgender athlete policies

A petition that has been circulating on social media urged parents to participate in a countywide school boycott starting Monday.

The "Protect our Kids" petition asked parents who want schools in San Luis Obispo County to comply with President Donald Trump's executive orders to keep their students home for the day.

Atacasdero Unified School District Trustee Rebekah Konzek says the petition originated from a group of people concerned about transgender students being allowed in locker rooms at local schools.

"To me, what it boils down to is that those girls need to feel safe in their private spaces," Konzek said.

According to the "Protect our Kids" movement, parents who choose to take part in the boycott will be keeping their students home from school once a month until they feel local schools are complying with standards that reflect recent federal changes, like enforcing locker rooms and sports based on biological sex.

Atascadero Middle School student Selby Price started the Gay Straight Alliance at their middle school and has spoken out at school district meetings about trans rights in school.

"There are people in our community that are kind of hateful, and they want to take their students out of school and take away some of their learning and their education and to kind of force this almost kind of hateful agenda," Price said.

Price says there wasn't a noticeable number of absences at school on Monday.

KSBY obtained a letter sent out by the SLO County Superintendent of Schools to local school superintendents and charter directors earlier this month related to Title IX and athletic participation.

James Brescia says California education code mandates students “be permitted to participate in sex-segregated school programs and activities, including athletic teams and competitions, and use facilities consistent with his or her gender identity, irrespective of the gender listed on the pupil’s records.”

He says it “also prohibits discrimination on the basis of ‘gender, gender identity, gender expression . . . [and] sexual orientation.’”

Brescia adds that the president’s executive orders do not create or change the established law.

The Atascadero Unified School District declined an interview, but says that school is taking place as normal.

