Plans for Dove Creek mixed-use development in Atascadero move forward

The City of Atascadero's Planning Commission voted Tuesday to move ahead on the Dove Creek commercial project.

The vote was 6-1 in favor.

It's a mixed-use project that includes plans for a hotel, residential units and commercial spaces on El Camino Real.

The development will be adjacent to the Dove Creek residential community on a vacant parcel of land between the 11600 and 11700 blocks of El Camino Real.

Some residents in the area had concerns about how parking would be affected, as Lindsie Hiatt of KSBY previously reported.

The project's fate now advances to Atascadero's city council.