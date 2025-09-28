Portion of El Camino Real in Atascadero closed following accident involving a motorcycle

The Atascadero Police Department has closed a section of El Camino Real following an accident involving a motorcycle.

We do not know the specifics of what occurred or if anyone was injured. KSBY reached out to the department but was told they did not have any information to report at this time.

What we do know is an accident happened around 8 p.m. on Saturday, KSBY arrived on the scene near the SECLOC on El Camino Real. The road is now closed at Palomar Avenue.

We will continue to work on this story and will update this article as soon we get information.