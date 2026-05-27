Procession to be held for former Atascadero Fire Chief

A former Atascadero fire chief has passed away.

Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services announced Wednesday that Michael Paul McCain died peacefully on May 17. A cause of death was not announced.

McCain started his career with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and in 1971, joined the Atascadero Fire Department. He served in various roles before becoming chief. He retired in 2000 and “was deeply proud of his service and the friendships he built throughout his career,” according to Atascadero Fire.

"Chief McCain’s legacy with our department was one of building up strong leaders. Those hired under his tenure went on to be Chief Officers at many surrounding departments including Templeton, San Miguel, San Luis Obispo, Morro Bay, Five Cities, Atascadero State Hospital, Paso Robles, Diablo Canyon and Santa Barbara County Fire. To list all his accomplishments professionally and personally would likely take up a book,” Atascadero Fire announced in a press release.

A procession with McCain’s family and led by Atascadero Fire will take place on Friday, May 29, from Chapel of the Roses to Pine Mountain Cemetery in Atascadero for an 11 a.m. graveside service.

The community is invited, and the family asks those attending to wear a Hawaiian-themed dress or shirt. “Mike enjoyed bright colors and felt that shorts are always appropriate attire,” the City stated.

The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in McCain's name to the Angelman Syndrome Foundation, a foundation "close to Mike's heart" as his grandson, Cody, reportedly has Angelman Syndrome.