Major injuries reported in Hwy 101 crash near Atascadero

Emergency crews were responding to a vehicle rollover on Highway 101 near Atascadero Wednesday morning.
The crash was reported at about 10:21 a.m. in the southbound lanes near the Santa Barbara Road offramp.
According to the California Highway Patrol, only one vehicle was involved.
Major injuries were reported, and traffic is backing up in the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
9/2/26 @ 10:22am— CHP Templeton (@CHP_Templeton) September 2, 2026
Major traffic crash on southbound US-101, north of SR-58. Both southbound lanes are blocked. Expect delays and keep an eye out for first responders. Please use an alternate route if possible. pic.twitter.com/kJ54JFJQxb