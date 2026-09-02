Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityAtascadero

Actions

Major injuries reported in Hwy 101 crash near Atascadero

Image - 2026-09-02T112811.740.jpg
KSBY
A crash was backing up traffic on Highway 101 near Atascadero Wednesday morning.
Image - 2026-09-02T112811.740.jpg
Posted
and last updated

Emergency crews were responding to a vehicle rollover on Highway 101 near Atascadero Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported at about 10:21 a.m. in the southbound lanes near the Santa Barbara Road offramp.

According to the California Highway Patrol, only one vehicle was involved.

Major injuries were reported, and traffic is backing up in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community