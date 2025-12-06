Scouts plant thousands of Daffodils to brighten Atascadero

Atascadero’s Scout Troop 51 launched its "Beautify Atascadero" campaign. On Saturday, December 6, scouts planted around 5,000 daffodil bulbs in public areas, with plans to reach 10,000 bulbs by the end of their campaign.

Local businesses are backing the project, covering the costs of the bulbs and supporting the scouts' planting efforts. Proceeds from the campaign will help pay for the troop’s yearly activities, including summer camp.

Archer Cummings, a boy scout, shared, "Well, because a lot of you pass by on the highway, and they you see in the spring mainly that these, flowers will grow and it'll just make the community look better and make it look like a place that people want to be around."

The Daffodil bulbs are expected to bloom between late January and late March