SLO County breweries collecting pajamas for local youth in need

Some local breweries are teaming up this year to donate pajamas to kids in need through a campaign called Pints for PJs.

Wild Fields Brewhouse in Atascadero is one of seven breweries taking part.

Through Sunday, they're collecting donations of new pajamas from infant to adult sizes.

"We love doing anything for families in our community, and we reached out to other local breweries that we know and we're able to partner with them, and so essentially, the goal was to make it possible for anyone throughout SLO County to be able to drop off pajamas for a kid out and just give that cheer this year," said Jacque Fields, Wild Fields Brewhouse co-founder/president.

This is the second year of Pints for PJs.

Last year, organizers say they collected more than 200 pairs of pajamas. This year, they're hoping to collect more than 300.

Donations can also be dropped off at Cal Coast Beer in Paso Robles, The Hub in San Luis Obispo, Beerwood in Los Osos, Apogee Brewing in Grover Beach, Barrelhouse Brewing in Paso Robles, and Central Coast Brewing in San Luis Obispo.

