Suspicious person report prompts lockdown at Atascadero elementary school

A report of a suspicious person prompted a lockdown at Monterey Road Elementary in Atascadero on Wednesday.

Police say it was issued after a report came in of a person wearing a mask near the school’s fenceline.

KSBY’s calls to the school for additional information went unanswered, and calls to the superintendent’s office went to voicemail.

Officers responded to the school, located on the 3300 block of Monterey Road, to check the area.

Shortly before 1 p.m., a City spokesperson said the school was cleared and no suspicious person located. The shelter-in-place was being lifted.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.