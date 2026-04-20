The City of Atascadero is hiring lifeguards for its 2026 summer program

The City of Atascadero is seeking certified lifeguards to help facilitate its Summer Aquatics programming for the 2026 season.

The summer programming will run from June through the beginning of August.

Hired staff will participate in training sessions late next month and in early June before the official programming begins.

City officials describe the positions as a fun and rewarding local summer job opportunity.

Interested certified lifeguards can apply online through the city's government jobs portal.

For more information and to apply click here: Lifeguard/Swim Instructor – Part Time | Job Details tab | Career Pages