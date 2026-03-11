Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Thousands of daffodils planted by Boy Scouts bloom in Atascadero

KSBY
Around 10,000 daffodil bulbs are beginning to bloom in Atascadero. They were first planted by the Atascadero Boy Scout Troop 51 in December 2025. The project was part of their "Beautify Atascadero" campaign.

According to officials, several local businesses supported the campaign by covering the cost of the bulbs. Proceeds from the campaign will help pay for the troops' yearly activities, such as summer camp.

Community members can find some of the daffodils by the Atascadero sign, Paloma Park, and near the zoo.

