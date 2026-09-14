Tickets are on sale for ECHO's 15th annual Long Walk Home fundraiser

Tickets have gone on sale for the 15th annual Long Walk Home fundraiser to support individuals experiencing homelessness in San Luis Obispo County.

The annual event hosted by El Camino Homelessness Organization is scheduled for Saturday, September 26, at the ECHO Atascadero Campus.

Starting at 10 a.m., the fundraiser will kick off with a walk to city hall that will be led by the Atascadero High School band. The traditional walk represents the journey individuals face as they work towards stability.

Then, participants will return to the ECHO campus for a community celebration that will feature live music, a barbecue lunch, and an opportunity for attendees to connect with ECHO staff.

Tickets cost $45 per person; children can attend the fundraiser for free.

To purchase tickets, visit the ECHO website.