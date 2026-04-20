Traffic Jam Market returns to downtown Atascadero

The popular Traffic Jam Market kicked off on Sunday for its second year. The market returned to downtown Atascadero with vintage clothing and handmade art.

More than 25 vendors set up behind Golden State Goods on Traffic Way this afternoon. Shoppers browsed curated vintage clothing and handmade art.

Local organizers said they created the event to highlight small makers in North County. They plan to rotate vendors so shoppers see new items every time.

The market is scheduled for the third Sunday of every month.