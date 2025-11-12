Veterans Day celebration in Atascadero honors Vietnam War veterans

People filled the Faces of Freedom Memorial in Atascadero for the annual Veterans Day ceremony with a special focus this year on those who served in the Vietnam War.

This year, Veterans Day fell on the final day of the commemoration period for the Vietnam War’s 50th anniversary.

Atascadero Veterans Memorial Association President Cheryl Hertan said they wanted to make this ceremony special for those who fought.

“For the most part, they never got welcomed home properly,” Hertan said. “They were treated brutally a lot of times when they came home and we just want to make sure they feel good.”

Many Vietnam veterans attended the event, including speaker Capt. Martin Tovar. He said after enlisting in the Army, he served two tours in Vietnam.

“So that made it very hard for me,” Tovar said. “That's why this means a lot, because it brought me back, grounded me.”

The Memorial Association has been hosting events at the Faces of Freedom Memorial, honoring veterans since 2008. Since then, Hertan said she has seen more Veterans Day tributes across the Central Coast.

“I think everybody found how wonderful this is and this community,” Hertan said. “It's not my event, it's not our foundation's event, it's a community event. That makes a difference.”

SP4 Al Herrera also served in the Army during the Vietnam War and said he was shocked by the number of people who attended Tuesday’s ceremony. He said he lost two friends in the war and is grateful to see so many people in the community take time out of their day to support and remember those who served.

“It felt good seeing all these people and they're coming up to me and they don't know what I did or where I served but it felt good,” Herrera said. “It really did.”

Organizers say their work doesn’t end after the ceremony. To donate or get involved with the Atascadero Veterans Memorial Association, visit their website.