Workshop fire sparks in Atascadero

A large fire sparked at a workshop and spread to two out buildings on Sycamore Road in Atascadero, Monday.

The Atascadero Fire Department says the fire was in workshop between 2,000 and 2,500 square feet.

They say the flames spread to two out buildings that were destroyed.

Thankfully, the fire department says they were able to stop the fire before it spread to a nearby home.

Neighbors who saw the fire stopped to help pull tools out of the workshop.

Rittanie and Shelby Godfrey were on their way home from riding their horses on Jim Green Trail when they spotted the cloud of black smoke.

"It was a very big fire. It's very hot. We walked back there to help, and he was rushing things out, and I was standing probably half a football field away, and I could still feel the heat," Rittanie said.

"We're just happy that we live in a community that so many people stopped to help. Even though we are not from this neighborhood, we're from Paso, we still stop and help, and that's what we expect living here," She said. "People always just stop to help whenever they can. So we want to make sure we continue doing that."

