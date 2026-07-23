Youth track and field series in Atascadero supports programs for underserved kids

Lighthouse Atascadero is hosting weekly "All Comers" youth track and field events every Wednesday in July at Atascadero High School.

Young athletes of all skill levels can compete in events including sprints, relays, hurdles, long jump, shot put and more, while helping support programs for underserved youth in the community.

The final event of the series is Wednesday, July 29. Field events begin at 5:30 p.m. and running events start at 6 p.m.

Registration takes place at the track the night of each event. Entry is $5 per participant.

For more information about the event, click here.