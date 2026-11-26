The combination of unusually high tides, large surf and the Thanksgiving holiday is drawing visitors to Avila Beach, but local officials are warning beachgoers to keep their distance from the water as potentially dangerous conditions continue.

Families gathered along the beach Wednesday afternoon to watch the waves, including the David family from Arroyo Grande, who stopped by during the kids’ fall break.

While enjoying the view, the family said they are making safety a priority.

“What do we talk about? You never turn your back to the…” Matt David asked his son Beau.

“Waves,” Beau responded.

That is the same message Avila Beach Harbor Patrol Chief Matt Ashton is sharing with visitors as officers monitor conditions.

“Always check weather conditions before coming out, don’t turn your back on the ocean, and if you see additional hazard signs up, pay attention to them,” Ashton said.

So far, Ashton said Harbor Patrol’s enforcement efforts have focused on education, with officers patrolling the area, talking with visitors and answering questions.

“We’ve done a lot of educating, constant patrols in the parking lot,” Ashton said. “Making contacts with a bunch of people, letting them know what’s going on, answering questions. And then continuing to monitor the situation and weather conditions to see if we need to make adjustments with our closures.”

Current closures include Avila Pier and a large portion of the Port San Luis parking lot.

Avila Beach Paddlesports also closed its doors because of the rough conditions.

“Just to be safe. Mother Nature is not a force to be reckoned with,” co-owner Alicia Avina said.

Avina said the business has had to close because of rough surf in the past, but she expects challenging conditions to happen more often this winter.

“This winter I think is going to be a lot different, and it’s going to happen more often, but we are a great community here at the port and we work together,” Avina said. “You should have seen everybody here late last night, making sure everything was safe and sound. So we’re ready.”

Ashton said Harbor Patrol will continue closely monitoring the weather and ocean conditions and make adjustments to closures if needed. The current closures are expected to remain in effect through at least Thursday afternoon.