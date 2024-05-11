Avila Beach roundabout construction begins May 20. It will last 20 months.

Construction will start on the Avila Beach Drive at Highway 101 Operational Improvement Project on Monday, May 20, San Luis Obispo County officials announced.

This is a three-pronged project. The most notable part is replacing a dangerous intersection with a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Avila Beach Drive, Shell Beach Road, and Highway 101.

County officials say construction will take about 20 months.

The new Avila Beach roundabout will "ease current traffic delays at the intersection by improving efficiency throughput for drivers," according to San Luis Obispo County Department of Public Works.

The second component is a Park & Ride site with Regional Transit Authority (RTA) and Avila Trolley transit stops at the southwest corner of Avila Beach Drive and Shell Beach Road. The third is facilitating "traffic calming improvements" and increased site visibility at the Highway 101 northbound off-ramp.

SLO County Public Works

Additionally, the project aims to enhance multi-modal accessibility and safety by improving sidewalks, crosswalks, and bike lanes, thereby supporting the mobility of pedestrians and cyclists. One of these improvements is the construction of a shared-use path below the Highway 101 overpass which will allow pedestrians and cyclists to bypass the roundabout.

Public Works encourages motorists to use alternate routes or modes of transportation where possible once construction begins.

The $13.8 million contract for this project was awarded to CalPortland and will be funded by federal and state grants.