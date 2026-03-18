Ceremony celebrates completion of Avila Beach Roundabout

San Luis Obispo County hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday to celebrate the official completion of the Avila Roundabout on Avila Beach Dr. off Highway 101.

The roundabout had been open to drivers since September, but construction in the surrounding area was not completed until this year.

The $13.8 million project aimed to make access to and from Highway 101 easier and safer for drivers.

Last year, the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments reported there were 27 accidents on Avila Beach Drive in the last five years, and SLO County Public Works said many studies showed traffic on the exits was not flowing properly.

District 3 Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg says the county has gotten a positive response from residents since the roundabout was introduced.

"Residents really feel much safer entering this intersection," says Ortiz-Legg.

The project also included elements to enhance pedestrian safety, such as new sidewalks, crosswalks and bike lanes. It also added a park-and-ride facility.

