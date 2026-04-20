Lost KSBY on Comcast Xfinity?  Here's how to keep watching

For months, KSBY’s parent company, Scripps, has worked diligently to reach an agreement with Comcast Xfinity that is fair for both sides and viewers.

TV station owners and cable and satellite companies are required by Congress to negotiate distribution contracts. When customers pay Xfinity a monthly fee for programming, Xfinity pays each channel on its system a fee to include that channel in its service. That is the negotiation that is currently happening. Scripps uses these dollars to invest in local news, weather, and sports coverage at each station.

Our priority is to make sure that you are able to access the sports, news, weather and traffic updates that support your daily life, in addition to all the great programs we know you love.

What you can do: If you are a Xfinity customer and lost access to KSBY programming, call Xfinity at 1-800-934-6489 or visit here to ask them to return your programming.

Here is how you can stay connected.

Free Options:

By antenna: Our signal is always free and available over-the-air. An antenna provides a reliable, high-definition viewing experience. Visit www.thefreeTVproject.org or Tablo TV to find the best antenna for your location.

On our streaming apps: You can watch our live newscasts and other content by searching for our station on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and other connected TV platforms.



Other Services:

YouTube TV

DirecTV

ksby.com/live

Other streaming platforms, as well as cable and satellite services in our area.



How to Rescan Your TV for Our Free Over-the-Air Signal

If you are using an antenna, you may need to rescan your TV to find our channel. It’s a simple process that is usually found in your TV’s menu.

Click the “Menu” button on your remote control. In the menu, choose “Channel Setup” or a similar option Select “Antenna” or “Tuner.” Start a “New Scan” or “Auto Scan.” Your TV will automatically find all available channels. If you run into issues, please refer to the product manual that came with your TV.

You can find more information and the latest updates at Scripps.com/viewerinfo.

