Port San Luis postpones $3 million offshore wind grant decision

A $3 million grant from the California Energy Commission was up for discussion as Port San Luis Harbor Commissioners weighed whether to accept funding for the next phase of offshore wind planning and outreach in Avila Beach. For now, they’ve decided to wait.

At Tuesday’s meeting, slips filled with public comments poured in, some urging the commission to move forward:

“Turning down the chance to study this project means making decisions less informed and less able to shape our own future," one resident said.

“It’s essential that our region responsibly explore opportunities for clean and renewable energy," another stated.

Others voiced firm opposition:

“This port is not meant to be industrialized," one woman stated.

“We are relying on you to listen to your gut. We are relying on you to listen to your conscience," another reiterated.

The grant would fund a feasibility study to evaluate a design for an offshore wind operations and maintenance terminal. But commissioners voted to postpone accepting the grant, noting that two other studies of the same project are still underway.

Port San Luis Harbor Commission President Drew Brandy said the board wants to review more information first.

“We decided to go with the postponement so we could hear from the County of San Luis Obispo on what their studies will show to the public.”

A county-led feasibility study was approved in 2024, but neither the commission nor the public has seen its results. Some residents see waiting as a cautious move.

“The port kind of played it safe today by waiting for the county’s information. I prefer to get input from multiple parties so I can make a wise decision," Joshua Medrano with the Tri-Counties Building and Construction Trades Council said.

Others welcomed the delay as both a chance to fully review findings and a step toward discouraging an offshore wind farm near Avila Beach.

“When we talk about offshore wind, it’s more than just dollars and cents. It’s more than just clean energy versus other forms of clean energy — there’s also a very important cultural side to this as well.”

Brandy says he’s eager to see the county’s results before revisiting the grant proposal.

“The entire county knows what’s at stake here should this go forward.”

The commission will revisit the $3 million grant once the county’s feasibility study is released.