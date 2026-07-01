Man drowns at Lopez Lake

A man drowned at Lopez Lake this week.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, witnesses reported that a man was swimming with friends at around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday when he appeared to be in distress and went underwater.

Boaters nearby were flagged down and able to locate the man and pull him out of the water, according to the sheriff's office.

The man has been identified as Nathan Martinez, 20, of Santa Maria.

The sheriff's office says CPR was performed at the scene and Martinez taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The drowning is the second reported at the lake this year.

On March 22, Sergio MendiolaGarcia, 25, of Santa Maria, drowned while swimming at the lake, according to the sheriff's office.

