76th Annual Pinedorado Days draws crowds to Cambria

A longtime Cambria tradition returned this weekend as the Cambria Lions Club hosts the 76th annual Pinedorado Days celebration.

The festivities kicked off Saturday morning with a parade down Main Street, drawing residents and visitors to the community's annual event.

Throughout the weekend, attendees can enjoy barbecue, carnival rides, game booths and live musical performances at the Pinedorado grounds. Sunday's events include Nate's 16th Annual Car Show.

The annual event remains a popular Labor Day weekend tradition on the Central Coast, offering family-friendly activities and entertainment.

Admission is free and open to the public.