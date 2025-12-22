Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cambria Christmas Market light display extended for lodge guests

Cambria Christmas Market
More than 3 million holiday lights will stay up for a few extra weeks at the Cambria Pines Lodge.

Organizers announced Monday that the Cambria Christmas Market light display has been extended through Jan. 18, but only for lodge guests.

The market says the added dates allow guests “a chance to enjoy the magic without the seasonal crowds.”

“We cannot thank our community and visitors enough for the incredible support this holiday season,” said market event director Mike Arnold in a press release. “Extending access to the lights allows guests to enjoy the display in a more peaceful, unhurried setting, especially for those who prefer a quieter, less stimulating experience. We’re excited to offer a relaxed and accessible way for more people to enjoy the magic.”

For more information on tickets through Dec. 31, click here.

For more information on the lodge, click here or call (800) 966-6490.

