Cambria CSD accepting applications for parks and recreation committee seats

The Cambria Community Services District (CCSD) announced Wednesday that it is now accepting applications to fill two seats on the Parks, Recreation, and Open Space (PROS) Committee.

According to CCSD officials, applicants must live and be registered to vote within the CCSD boundaries.

The selected candidates will serve on the PROS Committee until Feb. 13, 2027.

The CCSD Board of Directors will reportedly consider all applications before appointing the official PROS Committee Members at the Regular Board meeting on Oct. 9 at 10 a.m.

Community members can participate and provide public comment on agenda items during the meeting at the Veterans' Memorial Hall at 1000 Main Street in Cambria.

Locals can also join the meeting by Zoom or email written correspondence to boardcomment@cambriacsd.org.

To submit an application for the PROS Committee member position, people can deliver the paperwork in person to the Cambria Community Services District administration office or drop boxes located at 2150 Main Street, #1-A, Cambria, California 93428.

Applications can also be mailed to: Cambria Community Services District, Attention: Confidential Administrative Assistant, PO Box 65, Cambria, CA 93428, or emailed to the Confidential Administrative Assistant at hdodson@cambriacsd.org.

Applications can be downloaded here.