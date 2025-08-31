Cambria Lions Club kicks off 75th annual Pinedorado Days

On Saturday, the Cambria Lions Club kicked off the 75th annual Pinedorado Days weekend with the Pinedorado Parade.

Organizers say the parade has been a yearly Central Coast tradition since 1949.

Attendees were able to see local school marching bands, equestrian groups, bicycle groups, and classic cars in a parade spanning over a mile of Main Street.

Other local service organizations in Cambria also participated in the parade.

"I feel like there's something for each of us individually. [We're] ready to eat good food," Liz Sherwyn, a visitor from Bakersfield, said.

"I have a lot of good memories here. So, like, this is my first experience at Pinedorado again, but it's more memories to build upon," Bakersfield resident Carlos Fierros added. "It feels really nice to be here, especially with my son and the family here."

If you missed out on today's celebrations, you can still catch Pinedorado Days throughout the Labor Day weekend, with the 16th annual Nate's Car Show set to kick off at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Details on the annual event can be found on the Cambria Lions Club website.