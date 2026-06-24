Cambria man arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography

A Cambria man was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of possessing more than 600 images of child sexual abuse material.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's officials say their investigation began in April, after receiving multiple tips regarding the possession of child sexual abuse material.

On June 10, detectives served a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of Leighton Street in Cambria.

Roberto MercadoLeonardo, 45, was arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail but has since been released on bail. He is due in court this Wednesday for is arraignment.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office Roberto LeonardoMercado

Sheriff's officials say it's unknown whether there are any local victims associated with MercadoLeonardo. They're asking anyone with additional information about this case to contact the SLO County Sheriff's Office Detective Division at (805) 781-4500 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-7867.

