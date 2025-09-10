Cambria Skatepark project is now fully funded. What's next?

The Cambria Skatepark project is now fully funded after more than five years of fundraising.

“I was super excited that it was fully funded, and I couldn’t wait to get out there. That was my first thought,” said Champ Clark, skateboarder.

“This is such an important infrastructure to not only our children of our community, but to tourists and skaters along our Central Coast,” said Juli Amodei, Skate Cambria organizer.

For kids like Clark, it’s been a long wait.

“In Cambria, there is not a lot to do for kids. I would definitely think any chance I had if I could skate, I would want to,” Clark said.

Back in April, the Cambria Community Services District tasked Skate Cambria with raising an additional amount before going to bid.

“So, back in April, that was the task that we were given was to raise another $329k in six months. We did it in four,” Amodei said.

Now that it is fully funded, the next step is to go out to bid. As far as a timeline of construction for the $1.35 million project, “That timeline is going to be part of a public meeting that will be taking place this Thursday,” Amodei said.

“We have been waiting for this skatepark for five years, and I’m really excited to finally get it started,” said Vivianna Ponce, skateboarder.

Ponce has been skateboarding for the past five years.

“It would be really fun to teach kids and show that skateboarding is really fun,” Ponce said.

Amodei says even though Skate Cambria has met its goal, fundraising will continue.

“For other fun things within the park, like additional features, maybe art that goes into the park itself, and additional maintenance,” Amodei said.

The Skate Cambria organization says this wouldn’t have been possible without donations and support from the community and agencies.

“We couldn’t have reached the point of going out to bid without getting funded. A combination of the Cambria Community Council, Cambria CSD, donors, sponsors, vendors, and industry support,” Amodei said.

Amodei says the skatepark is expected to be completed and ready for use sometime in 2026.

“We’ll see you when the concrete pours,” Amodei said.