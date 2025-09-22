Central Coast Wood Carving Show wraps up in Cambria

This weekend, wood carvers from all across the state gathered for the 45th annual wood carving show at the Cambria Veterans hall.

The event featured a variety of activities such as an open whittling contest, a best carving contest, raffles, and more.

“All the comments that I've been hearing have been very, very positive. I think this is, it's been building we had to stop for the pandemic, of course, but the attendance to the show and as well as the number of wood carvers have increased each year since then. So, I think it's been a very successful show.” said Melody Mullis, the chair of the show.

There were also vendors displaying their creations ranging from Christmas figures and bark houses to carved spoons and bowls.