Coroner rules couple's carbon monoxide deaths at Cambria home accidental

Two Goleta residents were found dead at a Cambria home last month after deputies responded to a call for service.

On Feb. 8, San Luis Obispo County deputies were called to a home in the 8100 block of Lone Palm Drive in Cambria. The call resulted in a coroner's case.

The couple was identified as John Ruskey, 53, and Kristen Ruskey, 49, both of Goleta.

An autopsy and toxicology testing were performed.

The coroner determined John Ruskey died of toxic effects of carbon monoxide. Kristen Ruskey died of toxic effects of carbon monoxide and ethanol. Both deaths were ruled accidental.

A combination carbon monoxide and smoke detector was found in the room where the couple was discovered, but it had been disconnected.

The couple was staying at a privately-owned home of a friend.

Officials say numerous detectives investigated the scene, and the incident does not appear to be criminal in nature.

Their GoFundMe has now surpassed $176,000 and is still receiving donations: Fundraiser for Brent Waldman by jose caballero : Support the Ruskey kids in memory of Jay and Kristen