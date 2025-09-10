Cyclists travel through California to raise awareness for Arthritis Foundation

More than 200 cyclists arrived in Cambria on Tuesday for day four of the Arthritis Foundation's California Coast Classic Bike Tour.

Over eight days, cyclists are traveling 525 miles from San Francisco to Los Angeles.

Organizers say that many participants ride while living with arthritis or in honor of loved ones impacted by the disease.

Pete Staylor is 72 years old and has been participating in the tour since 2002.

"This ride is saving me, and it's keeping me healthy," he said. "I'm not a spring chicken anymore. I just had my 72nd birthday last week, so, you know, I just I feel like other people can benefit from this ride. Without a doubt."

On Wednesday, the cyclists will continue south, stopping in Oceano.

On Thursday, they'll ride to Buellton. Friday will take them to Ventura, and they'll finish in Los Angeles on Saturday.

