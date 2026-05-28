Former NASA astronaut to emcee Hearst Castle fundraiser

An evening of vintage glamour, live music, and philanthropy awaits at the Foundation at Hearst Castle’s signature annual fundraising event "Twilight on the Terrace" on Saturday, May 30.

Set at the historic Central Coast hilltop estate, organizers say the Gala & Auction at Hearst Castle will transport guests back to the elegance and excitement of the Roaring Twenties and Fashionable Thirties.

They say the fundraiser celebrates ambition, imagination, and the daring spirit of reaching beyond the horizon while supporting preservation efforts and STEAM education initiatives for future generations.

The event will feature special guest emcee José Hernández, the former NASA astronaut, engineer, and educator whose inspiring journey from migrant farmworker to helping repair the Hubble Space Telescope aboard Space Shuttle Discovery embodies the power of perseverance and possibility.

Attendees are invited to raise a glass and “shoot for the moon” in support of preserving Hearst Castle’s irreplaceable antiquities and inspiring young minds through educational programming.