San Simeon Trail to get major upgrades at Hearst San Simeon State Park

California State Parks is moving forward with a major reconstruction project aimed at improving accessibility along the San Simeon Trail at Hearst San Simeon State Park.

The $1.2 million project will bring the popular trail up to accessible trail standards, including upgrades to boardwalks, compacted aggregate trail surfaces, seating areas and the parking lot. All improvements are expected to meet the Federal Accessibility Guidelines for Outdoor Developed Areas.

Construction is scheduled to begin Wednesday, December 17, and is expected to wrap up in April 2026. The work will be completed by a contractor based in Grover Beach.

During construction, the boardwalk starting at the Washburn Day Use parking lot will be closed to pedestrians to ensure public safety. Park officials are asking visitors to plan accordingly and follow posted closures and detours.

State Parks officials say the upgrades will support health, education, and inspiration while helping to preserve California’s biological diversity, protect important natural and cultural resources, and expand opportunities for high-quality outdoor recreation.