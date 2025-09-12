Some Cambria residents receive boil water notice

Some Cambria residents in the areas of Lodge Hill and Rural Route 1 have received a boil water notice after an equipment failure on Friday.

According to the Cambria Community Services District, the failure at the Stuart Street Tank prevented it from refilling, causing a loss of water pressure. Many customers started reporting low or no water pressure early in the morning.

The boil water notice affects CSD customers in Pressure Zone 2, which includes much of Lodge Hill on both sides of Highway 1 and Rural Route 1. (See the full notice in the PDF below, including maps of the affected areas.)

CSD officials say bottled water will be available for affected residents at the Cambria Veterans’ Memorial Hall, located at 1000 Main Street.

Crews are reportedly working to refill the Stuart Street Tank and flush the system to help restore water quality.

The boil water notice will be lifted when tests confirm the water is safe to drink.