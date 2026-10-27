Suspected shark encounter one mile off Cambria shore

Cambria Fire Department is investigating a suspected shark encounter approximately one mile offshore from Leffingwell Landing in Cambria.

At 9:30 a.m., a local fisherman reported that something struck the underside of his kayak, capsizing it and knocking him into the water.

He was able to climb back aboard but was forced to swim to shore after punctures in the hull caused the kayak to take on water.

The Cambria Fire Department was dispatched to the scene after the fisherman reached shore. Boat 57 recovered his kayak, fishing gear, and personal belongings. He reported no injuries.

Dr. Chris Lowe of the Shark Lab at California State University, Long Beach, reviewed photographs of the damaged kayak and said it was reasonable to assume the vessel had been struck by a shark.

Dr. Lowe recommended posting warnings as a precaution. Ocean users are encouraged to exercise caution when entering the water in the area and to remain aware of their surroundings.