U.S. Postal Service hosting hiring events for immediate job openings in Cambria

Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
A U.S. Post Office vehicle is seen in downtown Omaha, Nebraska on March 1, 2022.
The U.S. Postal Service is hosting several hiring events to help prospective employees create online profiles to apply for available positions in California.

The hiring events are part of the Postal Service's 10-year plan called "Delivering for America," which focuses on building a more stable and empowered workforce.

The organization has immediate openings for several positions, including:

  • Mail Processing: Clerks and Mail Handlers
  • Delivery: City and Rural Carriers
  • Transportation: Tractor Trailer Operators
  • Maintenance: Mechanics, Laborer Custodian and Automotive Technician

Job seekers can attend the events to get assistance with their applications and learn more about available opportunities.

The Postal Service is particularly focusing on positions in Cambria and Camarillo.

A complete list of job fair locations is available on the USPS website: USPS Hosting Job Fairs in Cambria & Camarillo - California newsroom - About.usps.com

