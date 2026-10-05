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Unique scarecrows on display across Cambria and San Simeon

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KSBY
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Scarecrow displays are popping up at Cambria and San Simeon for October, and it's part of the annual Cambria Scarecrow Festival.

Visitors and community members can see their favorites return and also discover this year's newest creations.

According to their website, the majority of the scarecrows can be found along Main Street in Cambria. But there are dozens of others on the beach, and more scattered across San Simeon.

Below are just a few you might spot if you decide to visit.

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You can also vote for your favorite display through the website.

The scarecrows will be on display through October 31st.

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