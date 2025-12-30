Cayucos gears up for annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Dip

In just a few days, people will gather on Cayucos Beach and dive into the cold waves to ring in the New Year, and even with rain in the forecast, that doesn’t seem to be changing people’s plans.

“People are gonna show up regardless. We have not, as far as I know, in the history of this happening have not had it ever canceled," said Denise Longarini, Cayucos Chamber of Commerce member.

In order to keep everyone safe, there will be safety procedures in place.

Cal Fire Station 11 Captain Victor Carrillo says that Morro Bay Harbor Patrol will be there with a jet ski, and county lifeguards will be on standby.

“And place personnel in strategic positions and locations just south of the Cayucos Pier, and it’s all eyes. We’re all watching the participants and spectators of the event,” Carrillo said.

In addition to rain in the forecast, king tides will occur on the same day of the event.

Monica Rutherford, State Park Interpreter II with California State Parks, explained why this happens in the winter.

“It’s caused by when the earth, moon, and the sun are all in alignment during a full or new moon, which causes a really strong gravitational pull on the ocean, so that’s what causes those extra high tides and extra low tides,” Rutherford said.

During the Polar Bear Dip event, attendees will be able to see the difference.

“A very high tide in the morning, at seven in the morning of 6.5 foot, and then it’s gonna drastically change right at noon, right when the event starts, and it’s gonna drop down to a 1.5,” Carrillo said.

Rutherford and Carrillo shared what those planning to be in the water should keep in mind.

“Being mindful of where you’re stepping cause they are different animals' homes, so being cautious of where you tread and leaving things where you find them," Rutherford said.

“It’s a massive body of water and we want people to be careful of rip currents, debris in the water, rocks, logs that get drifted into the ocean, different terrain of sand; we have uneven terrain," Carrillo said.

Longarini said that because of the rain, they'll be selling event t-shirts at the Chamber Office on Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on New Year's Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"We're just asking people to come out and be safe, have a good time," Longarini said. "There's lots of parking available on the north side of the pier parking lot that's all been repaved, and parking throughout the town too if people don't mind walking."

More information on the event can be found here.