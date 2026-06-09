Cayucos Historical Society opens doors to new home for Cayucos History Museum

A new sign has gone up at the Cayucos Landing Annex directing visitors to the Cayucos History Museum.

“This has been a dream of the historical society for decades, actually,” said Louisa Smith, Cayucos Historical Society President.

Previously located in the back of a Cayucos surf shop, Smith said this is the first time the non-profit has had a dedicated space.

The museum currently has two exhibits.

“One is basically the Native American exhibit, the Indigenous people. This one is on the Chumash, the one behind me is on the pier,” Smith said.

Smith said they’ll change out the exhibits every year, giving residents and visitors something new.

KSBY News asked people in Cayucos how they feel about the museum moving closer to the pier.

“Oh, definitely now, yes, I love a museum,” said Terri Housley, Central Coast resident.

“Be very interested in learning more about Cayucos. I think this has always been our favorite place to come visit,” said Debbie Pinkerton, visiting from Oregon.

Smith said around 200 people came out for the museum’s grand opening at the end of May, and that they’ll continue to do events like historical walks through town.

“We’ve put on history nights for the last several decades, so we plan to do that in like the middle of September. There’s going to be a community weekend, and we’ll be a part of that,” Smith said.

She said the Cayucos Historical Society is occupying the new space rent-free for the next five years.

The museum is open on weekends from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We want to thank the community for being so supportive, and you know, making this happen for themselves and for the historical society," Smith said.