Big waves battered the Central Coast this weekend, forcing several piers to close, including the one in Cayucos.

“It’s just some of the biggest surf that I’ve ever seen,” said Alice Khalsa, an Atascadero resident.

“We have never seen anything like this. At all," said Templeton resident Robert U'Ren.

“I’ve lived here, gosh, 40 years and I’ve never seen anything like this,” added Debbie U'Ren.

After a two-day closure, San Luis Obispo County Parks and Recreation says crews visually inspected the pier before reopening it Monday morning.

John Diodati, Interim Director for Parks and Recreation, told KSBY News there doesn’t appear to be any structural damage to the pier. He said there was some minor damage to lighting and electrical equipment, which county crews will repair.

“I am grateful," Debbie said. "I’m a registered nurse, and I’m grateful they closed that pier off so that we didn’t have to treat extra people, keep the safety. Now it’s safer, I believe."

“I imagine they’re gonna close it again because they’re supposed to have heavier rain and storms in the middle of the week,” Robert added.

Monday morning, some people headed out on the pier to catch a glimpse of the massive waves.

“When you go out to the pier, you can really feel it because a lot of the waves are at the bottom of the pier,” Robert said.

Others headed out on the water to take advantage of the waves.

“I was watching the waves. I was like, oh my God, I need to get out there, I think,” said Hargo Khalsa, Atascadero resident. “There’s a channel to get out, but I mean, this is advanced surfing. It’s not like everybody should be going out right now, you know.”

Diodati said his staff will continue to monitor conditions and close the pier when necessary. He also said someone cut the chain securing the gate during the closure. He’s asking people to be patient and respect the closures, saying they’re put in place for public safety.

The pier may be closed more often this winter due to elevated tides, but repairs for the 2023 storm damage are still set for next summer.