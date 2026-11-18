If an emergency forced you to evacuate today, would you know which route to take?

That concern came up during a recent Let’s Talk El Niño Community Event hosted by KSBY News.

KSBY followed up with people around the Central Coast to find out whether they know where to go to get to safety and how they'd get there.

“Yeah, more or less,” said Karen Craig of Shell Beach.

“No,” said Kate Kremke of Atascadero.

Their answers show not everyone has a clear plan.

Anita Konopa, San Luis Obispo County's Emergency Services Coordinator, said that’s something residents should figure out before an emergency hits, saying preparation is key.

“We can’t always tell you which way you’re going to need to go. It’s to kind of figure out and look for yourself how do I get away from the area that I’m in safely if one of the ways in or out is unavailable due to flooding or any type of emergency,” Konopa said.

She added it’s important to take different routes from time to time, so you become familiar with your area before an emergency happens.

“Be aware of if I can’t use the freeway, is there another way out, are there frontage roads I can take, or if the frontage roads are blocked, how do I get to the freeway," Konopa said. "If I can’t use my regular exit or entrance, how do I get to the next one?”

“I think I get on Highway 101 and go south,” Craig said.

“I’ve lived there 40-some years in Atascadero and so has she and so we know, and we both live very close to the freeway,” said Sheila New of Atascadero.

Konopa says it’s important to stay ready and informed.

“Go to AlertSLO.org. Get signed up for notifications," Konopa said. "Unfortunately, we only have about 15,000 people in the county that are signed up right now, so those are the 15,000 people that we can communicate very easily and directly with.”