Community members fill the gap as SNAP benefits continue delay

SNAP benefits are in limbo as the government shutdown continues but local community members are joining forces to get food into the hands of those in need.

At Lunada Garden Bistro in Cayucos and Mirazur in Los Osos, resturant co-owner Marco Lucatero is offering free meals to children in need with no purchase necessary and no questions asked.

“These coastal businesses struggle during the winter. So we just wish we could do more and provide for everybody in town and everybody that needs it but you know we’re doing as much as we can,” said Lucatero.

Kids can choose between chicken tenders, grilled cheese, or pasta. Lucatero said the idea came about after one of his friends posted about a local food bank’s food supply running out quickly and seeing people post on local Facebook groups.

“Different families had posted that they needed help, especially with their kids and how they were losing their stamps,” Lucatero said.

In Los Osos, Elizabeth Denny spearheads The Positive Change Movement, running a food bank out of her home.

“I posted a google form and have had lots of donations. Both financial donations and non-perishable items through the community so it’s been great,” Denny said.

Denny said she’s received about $1,000 in cash donations and picked up many non-perishable foods from multiple drop off locations like Brightside Pizza which got involved after seeing the post.

“For me it feels awesome," said Jeremiah Bright, owner of Brightside Pizza. "I mean honestly all we did is put out a bin. It’s really the community that’s coming together and doing this. We are thrilled to be a part of helping out,” said Bright.

Bright said seeing everyone's efforts come together has been exciting to see.

“Everyone comes together you know whatever side of the political line you fall on people are just coming together to help each other out and people taking care of each other is what it's all about," Bright said.

If you are interested in donating unexpired nonperishable food items, dog food or female sanitary products the drop off locations are at Brightside Pizza, Costa Gallery, The Olde Alehouse, and New Day Salon. The form to request or donate food can be found here.

Denny and The Positive Change Movement can be reached at positivechangeslo@gmail.com.

“Families will be having food on the table as opposed to going to bed without dinner or some food in their stomach. Especially little kids it definitely tugs at my heart strings," Denny said.