Hardie Park Pool in Cayucos closes for extensive repairs

Hardie Park Pool in Cayucos has been closed for repairs just before the busy summer season.

“The pool is packed during the summer,” said Scott James, Cayucos resident.

James has been a Cayucos resident since 2011 and lives near the pool. He said it's a hot spot in the community during the summer.

“My wife and myself come over with my grandkids, so when my grandkids come from Southern California or New York, yeah, they wanna go to the pool,” James said.

Shaun Cooper, Assistant Parks and Recreation Director, said that during the winter of last year, they did minor repairs on the pool deck along with ADA improvements to the nearly 50-year-old pool, but that’s when they found other issues.

“The soils around the pool and under the pool deck are saturated. It hasn’t been determined what the source of that water is, whether it be naturally occurring or whether it be seepage from the pool,” Cooper said.

Cooper added that additional analysis and structural reports will take place.

After those reports are done around February of next year, it will be determined what needs to be fixed and a clearer timeline of repair will be given.

“And looking at the different options and the cost and the potential funding sources and the feasibility of performing that work,” Cooper said.

Despite the repairs, county officials said swim classes wouldn’t be done at this pool anyway, due to budget constraints.

Lifeguards who worked at Hardie Park Pool will be placed elsewhere, San Luis Obispo County Recreation Programs Manager Kelsey Roderer said.

"Lifeguards that worked at Hardie Park Pool previously have the opportunity to work at any of our other pool locations: Shamel Park (Cambria), Templeton Park (Templeton), Santa Margarita Lake Campground, San Miguel Community Park (San Miguel), or CW Clarke Park (Shandon)," she said.

“It’s gonna be missed, so hopefully we can get something figured out for this year until they figure out what’s wrong with it,” James said.